A stock of ammunition was found at St. Josephs Girls College in Gampola today when it was being searched today as a part of the island-wide search operations carried out in schools.

The police believe that this stock could have been thrown into the school premises by persons who were afraid of the ongoing search operations. The bulk contained 200 T-56 bullets which were found near the school wall.

Further investigations are underway.

