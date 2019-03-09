A package containing 2002 Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ICE’ pills, valued at 9 million rupees was identified and seized yesterday at the Colombo Central Mail Exchange.

The package was discovered by Customs officers attached to the Air Mail service.

Initial investigations have revealed the parcel containing the narcotic tablets, was sent from the Netherlands, to a 27 year old individual residing in Ratmalana.

The relevant suspect had reportedly fled the scene when the package was being inspected.

(Source: News Radio)