The results of the 2018 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination have been released online by the Examinations Department.

The Department of Examinations said the results can be obtained via www.doenets.lk

Results can also be obtained via SMS using mobile phones with Dialog network. Simply type ‘Exams Index Number’ and send to 7777.

Principals of schools in the Colombo and Sri Jayewardenepura education zones can obtain the result sheets from the Exams Department while the result sheets will be posted to all other schools.

G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination for year 2018 commenced on the 6th of August, with 327,469 candidates sitting for the exam at 2268 exam centers island-wide.