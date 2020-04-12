Apr 12 2020 April 12, 2020 April 12, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

203 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Four more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 203, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 55 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 203
Active Cases – 141
New Cases – 5
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 154
Recovered & Discharged – 55
Deaths – 7

