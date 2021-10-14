205 live ammunition found in a building at Bristol Street in Colombo

Sri Lanka Police today (14) have recovered a stock of 205 ammunition in a toilet in a five-story building on Bristol Street in Colombo.

According to sources, ammunition was found based on information received by the Colombo Fort Police.

Police said 176 T-56 live ammunition and 29 9mm live ammunition were found.

It is reported that a sanitation worker working in the building had seen the stock of bullets.

Police said that investigations are underway with the intervention of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).