20A can be enacted without a referendum – AG
Posted in Local News
The Attorney General had advised the Justice Ministry Secretary that the draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution did not attract the holding of a referendum in terms of Article 83 of the Constitution, AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.
She said the AG had further informed the Justice Ministry Secretary that the draft bill of the 20th Amendment however requires a two thirds majority support in Parliament to become a new legislation.
Share on FB