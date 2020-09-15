The committee appointed to study and provide recommendations pertaining to the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution has handed over its report to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The committee headed by Minister GL Pieris, convened yesterday, and discussed at length the proposed 20th Amendment.

The committee will table the report to the Cabinet of Ministers tomorrow.

The committee, appointed last Saturday, comprises of Ministers GL Pieris, Udaya Gammanpila, Ali Sabry, Nimal Siripala De Silva and Wimal Weerawansa, State Ministers Susil Premajayantha and S Viyalanderan and Parliamentarians Dilan Perera and Premnath C. Dolawatte.

(Source: News Radio)