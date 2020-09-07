The United National Party has raised objections to the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution citing it harms the country’s democracy.

Deputy General Secretary of the UNP Ruwan Wijewardene issuing a statement said the good governance government took several steps towards securing democracy in the country through the introduction of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Former State Minister Wijewardene noted that the draft 20th Amendment challenges democracy adding that it is the responsibility of all individuals to protect the freedom ensured through the 19th Amendment.

The UNP added the party condemns the draft 20th Amendment and will continue to stand against it as a political party.

(Source: News Radio)