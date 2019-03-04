Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa visited the Anuradhapura sacred city yesterday morning (03).

He first visited Mirisavetiya Rajamaha Vihara and consequently obtained the blessings of the Swarnamali Maha Seya before offering a pinnacle of a stupa in alms to the Dematagala Shaila-kalarama Vihara. He also paid homage to the Sri Maha Bodhi.

Questioned by journalists, the opposition leader noted that the SLPP is not entirely against the 20th amendment, yet it needs to be changed. He finally added, “the government had no right to change the constitution.”

(News 1st)