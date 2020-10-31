20th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 20th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 54-year-old female coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital today.
The individual, a resident of Colombo 12, was identified as a diabetic patient.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 20.
|Total Confirmed Cases
|10,424
|Active Cases
|6,122
|New Cases for the day
|0
|Observation in hospitals
|444
|Recovered & Discharged
|4,282
|Total Deaths
|20
