Several more areas isolated in three districts

21 Grama Niladhari divisions in Ratnapura and Kalutara districts as well as one estate in Nuwara-Eliya District isolated with immediate effect, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced.

Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:

Ratnapura District

Rakwana police area

Dolekanda

Rambuka

Kathlana

Thanabela

Ilubakanda

Pothupitiya South

Kalawana police area

Panapola

Kudupitiya

Kudaha

Delgoda East

Delgoda West

Dawgalagama

Dandagamuwa

Koswatta

Tapassarakanda

Wathurawa

Wembiyagoda

Veddagala East

Weddagala West

Davugalagama

Nuwara-Eliya District

Lindula police area

St. Coombs Estate

Kalutara Disitrct

Panadura South police area

Narampitiya