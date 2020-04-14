218 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 218, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 56 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 218
Active Cases – 155
New Cases for the day – 1
Observation in hospitals – 117
Recovered & Discharged – 56
Total Deaths – 7
