Apr 14 2020 April 14, 2020

219 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus - COVID-19

One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 219, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 59 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 219
Active Cases – 153
New Cases for the day – 1
Observation in hospitals – 142
Recovered & Discharged – 59
Total Deaths – 7

