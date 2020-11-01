Nov 01 2020 November 1, 2020 November 2, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

21st COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Posted in

Coronavirus breaking news

Another patient who tested positive for the COVID-19 has died today, marking the 21st death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 40-year-old male COVID-19 patient died while receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases in Welisara today.

The individual, a resident of Mahara area.

The Epidemiology Unit has confirmed that the patient was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure and respiratory ailment.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 21.

Total Confirmed Cases 11,060
Active Cases 6,134
New Cases for the day 397
Observation in hospitals 405
Recovered & Discharged 4,905
Total Deaths 21
Share on FB