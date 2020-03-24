2,262 persons have been arrested thus far for violating curfew regulations.

Police said 579 vehicles owned by the relevant individuals have also been seized.

Meanwhile Police Media Spokesman Superintendent Jaliya Senaratne said it has been reported that persons residing in Colombo, Gampaha, and Puttalam districts and 5 districts in the Northern Province had been visiting shops to purchase essential goods after curfew had been lifted.

He noted the public was following necessary hygienic measures.

The Police Media Spokesman claimed 206 incidents of curfew violations had been reported last night while 78 vehicles used to violate curfew had also been seized during the time frame.

