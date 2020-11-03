Another two patients who tested positive for the COVID-19 have died today, marking the 22nd and 23rd deaths reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 81-year-old female and 68-year-old female COVID-19 patient died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital today.

The victims were identified as residents of Kotahena and Grandpass.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 23.