A 27-year-old man who committed suicide in the Wekada area in Panadura has tested positive for COVID-19 reporting the 22nd COVID-19 death in Sri Lanka.

The Epidemiology Unit says that a person who died on admission to the Panadura Base Hospital on October 31 has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 during the postmortem examination.

Following is the full statement issued by the Government Information Department.

UPDATE: The Department of Government Information has issued a statement stating that it has decided not to consider the 22nd death which was reported in Sri Lanka as a COVID-19 death.