14 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 233, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 61 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 233

Active Cases – 165

New Cases for the day – 15

Observation in hospitals – 142

Recovered & Discharged – 61

Total Deaths – 7