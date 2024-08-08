24 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 8, 2024 - 7:25 pm
Two more candidates placed their cash deposits today (August 8) with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka for the upcoming Presidential Election, bringing the total number of candidates to 24.
According to the Election Commission, the candidates who placed deposits today are Anura Sidney Jayarathne and D.M. Bandaranayake, both running as independent candidates.
The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.
The candidates include a mix of independent contenders and representatives from various political parties.
Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far:
- Ranil Wickremesinghe – Independent candidate
- Sarath Keerthiratne – Independent candidate
- Oshala Herath – Representing the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna
- A.S.P. Liyanage – From the Sri Lanka Labour Party
- Sajith Premadasa – Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya
- P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake – Candidate for the National Development Front
- Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Representing the National Democratic Front
- K.K. Piyadasa – Independent candidate
- Siritunga Jayasuriya – United Socialist Party candidate
- Ajantha De Zoysa – From the Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna
- K. Ananda Kularatne – Independent candidate
- Sarath Manamendra – Nawa Sihala Urumaya candidate
- Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero – Janasetha Peramuna candidate
- Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero – Independent candidate
- Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate
- K.R. Krishan – Arunalu Janatha Peramuna candidate
- Sarath Fonseka – Independent candidate
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate
- Pani Wijesiriwardena – Socialist Equality Party
- Anthony Victor Perera – Independent candidate
- Muhammad Ilyas – Independent candidate
- Pemasiri Manage – Independent candidate
- Anura Sidney Jayarathne – Independent candidate
- D.M. Bandaranayake – Independent candidate
