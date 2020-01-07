A 24-hour special operations centre has been established at the Police Special Task Force headquarters in Bauddhaloka Mawatha to ensure national security and public order.

This was implemented under the instructions of Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne, said the Special Task Force Commandant Senior DIG M. R. Latheef.

The public can lodge complaints regarding organized criminal activities, underworld gang members, extorters, drugs and illicit liquor racketeers, sand miners, illegal fire arm possessors and any person who is involved in illegal activities.

The information received by this special operations centre will be directed to the STF camps across the island for further investigations, he added.

Public are requested to lodge complaints to the following contact numbers,

Telephone numbers- 0112 580 518, 0112 058 552, 0112 500 471, 0112 589 741,0112 589 743 Fax number- 0112 588 499, 0112 501 014

DIG Latheef said the identity of the persons who lodge complaints with the special operations centre will be kept confidential and that steps will be taken to ensure their safety.

