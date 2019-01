The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says a 24 hour water cut will be in effect in the Colombo District today owing to urgent repairs.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended for Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kottawa, Pannipitiya, Rukmalgama, Pelanwatta, Mattegoda, Homagama, Meepe and Padukka areas.

The water supply will be disrupted from 8am today till 8am tomorrow.