268 Sri Lankan expatriates arrive in Sri Lanka from Qatar

A group of 268 Sri Lankan expatriates arrived in the island from Qatar today.

Returning from Doha with 268 locals aboard, the SriLankan Airlines flight (UL 218) has touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 5.45 am this morning (27).

4 children were among this repatriated group of Sri Lankans.

The group has been directed to quarantine facilities by the Sri Lanka Army after undergoing medical checks.