A 27-year-old person has been arrested in Kuliyapitiya area while transporting 10 kg of heroin valued at Rs.120 million.

The arrest was made by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Initially, one kilo of heroin was seized while the suspect was transporting it on a motorbike. Further interrogations led to another 9 kilos of heroin at his residence in Ambagahagedara.

The Police Narcotics Bureau is continuing its investigations.