277 Sri Lankans in Belarus brought back to the island

A group of 274 Sri Lankans including students who were stranded in Belarus arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last night.

They arrived from Minsk, Belarus in the SriLankan flight UL 1206.

Sri Lanka Air Force personnel at the airport had directed the returnees to the decontamination process upon their arrival.

Subsequently, the body temperatures of the returnees were measured and they were checked for any symptoms for the novel coronavirus and they were taken to quarantine centres by the Sri Lanka Army.