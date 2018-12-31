Police say the stock of narcotics discovered in Dehiwala today is the largest drug bust reported in the country’s history.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested with a heroin haul of 278 kilogrammes valued at Rs.3.33 billion from Dehiwala, Police said.

Meanwhile Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said 5kg of cocaine worth Rs.75 million was also recovered from the same residence during the raid.