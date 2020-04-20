Apr 20 2020 April 20, 2020 April 20, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

295 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

COVID-19

24 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 295, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 96 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 295
Active Cases – 192
New Cases for the day – 24
Observation in hospitals – 122
Recovered & Discharged – 96
Total Deaths – 7

