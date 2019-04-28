Police say three suspects wanted in connection to the murders of two Policemen in Vavunathivu last year are also among the suspects arrested in connection to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Police Media Spokesman Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said the two revolvers of the two Policemen killed at a checkpoint in Vavunathivu on the 30th of November last year were also found in possession of the suspects.

SP Gunasekara said the three suspects had revealed information pertaining to the murders upon interrogation by the Criminal Investigations Department.

The Police Media Spokesman said another incident of attempted murder of an individual in Mawanella on the 9th of March, was carried out by the three suspects.

They had revealed that the stolen revolvers of the two Policemen were used in carrying out the shooting in Mawanella as well.

SP Gunasekara said around 100 suspects are currently being held and interrogated by the CID.

