30 Police officers directed to quarantine

30 Police officers who were deployed to disperse the protest staged by the Frontline Socialist Party, adjacent to the US Embassy in Colombo on the 9th of June, have been directed to a quarantine centre.

Accordingly, 30 officers including the Officer-in-Charge of the Kollupitiya Police Station will undergo quarantine in this manner.

They will be sent to the quarantine center in Aththidiya to complete their quarantine process.