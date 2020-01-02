A person has been gunned down and killed at Kendaliyaddapaluwa area in Ragama yesterday (01).

The police said a 30-year-old from Mattegoda area was killed in the shooting incident which took place at around 7.50 p.m.

Preliminary police investigations have uncovered that the cause of the shooting was a dispute over a vehicle.

According to reports, Peliyagoda Police early this morning (02) managed to arrest the gunman involved in this shooting.

The suspect is said to be a deserter from the Army.

Ragama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

(Source: Ada Derana)