One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 310, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 100 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 310

Active Cases – 203

New Cases for the day – 6

Observation in hospitals – 158

Recovered & Discharged – 100

Total Deaths – 7