The Welikada prison inmates who were subjected to PCR tests have tested negative for COVID-19, army commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Authorities carried out PCR tests on 315 inmates after a prisoner tested positive for the corona-virus on Monday, prompting authorities to temporarily bar visitors from the prison.

The inmate was held at the Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu and was transferred to the Welikada Prison on the 27th of June, the Government Information Department said.

(Source: News1st)