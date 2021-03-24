31st of July to be named National Sports Day

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to name the 31st of July as National Sports Day.

The Cabinet Paper was tabled by Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa.

The Cabinet of Ministers on the 10th of July 2014 decided to declare the 6th of April as National Sports Day.

However, the Sports Minister proposed amending the date to the 31st of July, as the public focuses their attention towards Sinhala and Tamil New Year preparations in the month of April.

Duncan White won the silver medal for 400 metre hurdles to recognize Sri Lanka globally at a Summer Olympic festival on the 31st of July.

