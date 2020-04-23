Apr 23 2020 April 23, 2020 April 23, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

337 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 337, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 107 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 337
Active Cases – 223
New Cases for the day – 7
Observation in hospitals – 173
Recovered & Discharged – 107
Total Deaths – 7

