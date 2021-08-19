34 Homagama Hospital staffers test COVID-19 positive

Medical Superintendent of the Homagama Hospital, Dr. Janitha Hettiarachchi, said eight doctors of the hospital and another 26 staffers had contracted COVID-19. He added four doctors attached to the ICU of the hospital and two minor staff were among those infected.

He said only the two minor staff are being treated at the hospital, while the doctors, nurses and the rest were being treated at their homes. It is reported that presently there are around 220 COVID-19 patients being treated at the Homagama Hospital, with most of them displaying acute symptoms. Meanwhile, a surgeon of the Ragama Hospital who was being treated in its ICU after being infected with COVID-19 passed away yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohamed Janan, a 41-year-old who had been attached to the Plastic Surgical Unit of the Ragama Hospital. Meanwhile, it was reported that Piliyandala Chief Medical Officer Dr. Indika Ellawala too had tested positive. Dr. Ellawala said among the others infected by COVID-19 had been nine nurses, six health assistants, two clerks and a midwife.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Jayasinghe, Kusum S. Hennadi)