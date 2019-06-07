Three suspects including a Chinese national have been arrested after STF personnel raided a house at Eththukala in Negombo and discovered various telecommunication equipment including 17,400 SIM cards, over 400 iPhones and 60 internet routers.

Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said the police believed that the suspects were operating an illegal communication centre in the house that was raided.

SP Gunasekara said the CID and TRC officials arrived at the scene to assist in the investigations.