Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 420, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 109 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 420

Active Cases – 304

New Cases for the day – 0

Observation in hospitals – 183

Recovered & Discharged – 109

Total Deaths – 7