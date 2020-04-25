Apr 25 2020 April 25, 2020 April 25, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

435 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

15 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 435, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 116 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 435
Active Cases – 312
New Cases for the day – 15
Observation in hospitals – 247
Recovered & Discharged – 116
Total Deaths – 7

