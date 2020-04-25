Five more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 440, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 118 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 440

Active Cases – 315

New Cases for the day – 20

Observation in hospitals – 247

Recovered & Discharged – 118

Total Deaths – 7