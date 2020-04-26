Apr 26 2020 April 26, 2020 April 26, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

460 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Posted in

Coronavirus test

Eight more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 460, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 118 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 460
Active Cases – 335
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 247
Recovered & Discharged – 118
Total Deaths – 7

Share on FB