47 persons have died in motor accidents reported in the country over the past 10 days.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said Police had identified 573 accidents during island-wide traffic operations carried out since the 20th of December.

He added the operation was launched to reduce accidents and deaths, and to ensure road safety during the festive period.

The DIG noted 394 persons had also sustained injuries in accidents reported over the past 10 days, with 127 persons sustaining critical injuries and 267 sustaining minor injuries.

He said 132 vehicles had also been damaged in accidents during this period.

The Police Media Spokesman said people disregarding advice issued pertaining to road rules and safety has resulted in such accidents.

He noted 171 persons were arrested for driving under the influence during the past 24 hours alone.

He added 1,316 persons have been arrested since the 20th of December on the relevant charges.

The DIG stressed special traffic operations will continue till the 5th of January while Police officers will be deployed in civil uniform in public transport leaving the Western Province, tomorrow and on Friday.

