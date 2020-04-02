4th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the fourth death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 58-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) today.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 4.
Total Confirmed Cases – 151
Active Cases – 126
New Cases – 5
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 251
Recovered & Discharged – 21
Deaths – 4
