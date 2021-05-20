5 Grama Niladhari divisions in Batticoloa isolated with immediate effect

Five Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in Batticoloa have been isolated from this morning with immediate effect, Head of the National Operations Center for Prevention of COVID-19, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Newly-isolated localities are as follows:

Batticaloa District

Batticaloa police area

Sinnaurani GN Division

Palameenmadu GN Division

Kattankudy police area

Thiruchenthur GN Division

Kallady Vellur GN Division

Nochimunai GN Division (except Punochimunai Village)