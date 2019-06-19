Five persons died and 12 were injured in a motor accident in Kolakanawaadiya along the Batticaloa – Welikanda road.

The accident had occurred at around 1.45 a.m. today (19).

A van traveling towards Welikanda had collided with a two-wheel tractor pulling a trailer traveling in the same direction.

The five persons traveling in the hand tractor were killed in the crash while 12 others have been admitted to the Polonnaruwa Hospital.

The injured have been admitted to the Polonnaruwa hospital for treatment.