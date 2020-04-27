34 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 557, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 126 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 557

Active Cases – 424

New Cases for the day – 34

Observation in hospitals – 295

Recovered & Discharged – 126

Total Deaths – 7

Update: All 34 new COVID-19, cases are Sri Lanka Navy personnel – Epidemiology Unit, Ministry of Health