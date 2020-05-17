56,326 nabbed for violating curfew thus far

More than 56,000 persons have been arrested thus far for violating curfew regulations since curfew was first imposed.

Police said as of 6 this morning 56,326 persons have been arrested since the 20th of March while 15,490 vehicles have been seized by Police.

620 persons were arrested between 6am yesterday and 6am today while 274 vehicles were seized during the 24 hours ending at 6am.

Meanwhile the Police Media Unit said 13,556 cases have been filed against individuals who violated curfew since the 18th of March while 5,221 fines have also been imposed.

(Source: News Radio)