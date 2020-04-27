10 more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 567, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 126 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 567

Active Cases – 434

New Cases for the day – 44

Observation in hospitals – 295

Recovered & Discharged – 126

Total Deaths – 7

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that all 44 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 infection today were Navy personnel.