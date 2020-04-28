Four more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 592, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 134 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 592

Active Cases – 451

New Cases for the day – 4

Observation in hospitals – 317

Recovered & Discharged – 134

Total Deaths – 7