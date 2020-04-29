Apr 29 2020 April 29, 2020 April 29, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

627 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Five more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 627, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 136 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 627
Active Cases – 484
New Cases for the day – 8
Observation in hospitals – 250
Recovered & Discharged – 136
Total Deaths – 7

