Apr 30 2020

663 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus test

Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 663, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 139 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 663
Active Cases – 502
New Cases for the day – 14
Observation in hospitals – 187
Recovered & Discharged – 139
Total Deaths – 7

