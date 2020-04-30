663 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 663, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 139 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 663
Active Cases – 502
New Cases for the day – 14
Observation in hospitals – 187
Recovered & Discharged – 139
Total Deaths – 7
