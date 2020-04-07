6th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 6th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 80-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 6.
Total Confirmed Cases – 178
Active Cases – 134
New Cases – 0
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 257
Recovered & Discharged – 38
Deaths – 6
