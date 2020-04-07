Apr 07 2020 April 7, 2020 April 7, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

6th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Posted in

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 6th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 80-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 6.

Total Confirmed Cases – 178
Active Cases – 134
New Cases – 0
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 257
Recovered & Discharged – 38
Deaths – 6

Share on FB